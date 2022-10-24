Plumpton Rocks to be open throughout half-term

Following work on the lake and dam, then a period of being closed, Plumpton Rocks has been open during weekends in September and October 2022.

For the first time, they will also now be open during half-term, 11am to 6pm between 22 October 2022 and 30 October 2022.

Robert Hunter, owner of Plumpton Rocks, said:

I am delighted that we have been open for weekends in September and October.

It has gone extremely well, and the weather has been kind to us, helping visitor numbers.

But I would like to thank anyone that has visited, I appreciate the support. Sunday has seen more visitors than the Saturday.

For the first time we are going to be open for October half-term (24 to 28 October)

I have set the ticket structure in a way that hopefully makes it attainable for families, so one parent can bring many children, and just pay for themselves.

Looking at the recent feedback from visitors, we do want to look at expanding the offering a bit. A toilet would be convenient for many, and possibly a coffee van.

There has also been comments about some of the routes being soft underfoot. Part of the attraction of Plumpton is being able to explore all the woodlands and the rocks. So some of it has footpaths, but also alot is woodland.

However if there are particular areas that need to be looked at, please let us know.

We are of course dog friendly, but normal pushchairs can be difficult in some areas.

Looking forward to next year, the plan is to have Plumpton open as much as we can.