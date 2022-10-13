Beginning on the 6th October and running until the 20th October, Tennants are hosts to the Urban and Contemporary Art Timed Auction in aid of York Food Bank. This timed charity auction is organised by Bombsquad, a York-based non-profit community arts organisation passionate about street and contemporary art. Bombsquad aims to enrich the cultural landscape of York whilst raising money for local charities.

Highlights include War Boutique’s “Metropolitan Peace Combat Swimmer Vest” 2022 (estimate: £1,000-1,200), Jo Peel’s “Cafe Restaurant” 2012 (estimate: £800-1,000), Dotmaster’s “Supreme Trash” 2018 (estimate: £800-1,000), and Rowdy’s “Moondile Mercenary” 2015 (estimate: £700-1,100).

The auction forms part of Totally Hammered, Bombsquad’s second fundraising event which brings together artists from the street and contemporary art worlds to raise urgently needed funds for York Food Bank. In addition to the timed auction, there will be a fundraising celebration event on 20th October at The Crescent Community Venue, York including live art demonstration, DJ, and free draw to the raffle with every ticket purchased.

All works have been kindly donated by an impressive roster of artists including Sweet Toof, Rowdy, Lushsux, Jimmy Cauty, Al Diaz, Jo Peel, Gavin Turk, Dan Cimmermann, Dot Masters and many more. Bombsquad will also be contributing by including artworks from their own collections including a Banksy.

On selected lots, bidding will start at £50 to offer opportunities for new and seasoned collectors alike. All proceeds from this timed auction will be donated to York Food Bank, registered charity 1154149

Please view the auction and bid for your chance to win an amazing piece of art whilst supporting York Food Bank at this critical time.

For all enquiries relating to the sale, please contact Bombsquad: John Lundberg 0771 5754018 or Lee Lambley 07791 665563