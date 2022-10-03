Harrogate-based Company Director Sets World Record at London Marathon

Jérémie Maillard, Export Sales Director at Harrogate-based polymer repair and protection company, Belzona, has set the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Marathon dressed as a Mythical Creature.

Jérémie Maillard ran the Marathon dressed as a unicorn in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity close to his heart. He managed to more than quadruple his fundraising target by so far raising over £1100 for the charity.

Jérémie Maillard said: Having lost my Dad in 2017 from the disease after suffering from it for over 15 years, I really want to play my part in helping researchers come up with the right medical approach for future generations. My Dad was also a keen runner, having completed many half marathons in France. I am sure, had he not been affected by this disease, he would have attempted a marathon at some point. The charity does some great work; they are very supportive and friendly and I am proud to have been raising money for them for over ten years! We all know someone who has been affected by this disease and we could be affected ourselves, so it is in the interests of everyone to support this cause!

Jérémie Maillard completed the race in a time of 3:26:28, surpassing the previous record by 32 minutes. He has now completed 11 marathons and has now run the London Marathon on five occasions.

However, setting the world record while dressed as a unicorn this year is his proudest athletic achievement to date.