Paloma Faith plays to a sell-out audience in Harrogate

Paloma Faith played to a sell-out audience at the Harrogate Convention Centre on 3 June 2022.

Her last visit to Harrogate was on 14 July 2011, when the show was the headline act for Harrogate Festivals Summer Series. The closest to Harrogate 2018 at York Races.

This show was part of her UK tour, titled The Age of Optimism Summer Tour 2022

Zak Abel was the support act, who confidently spoke to the audience, talking about where his songs had come from.

Some of the Facebook comments from our picture gallery:

She was ace and I will be buying some of Zak Abels music too – great voice!

It was an amazing concert loved it

Absolutely amazing show – what an awesome band, voice and a lovely person

Absolutely loved it. Paloma you cracked me up & singing was just fabulous xx

Amazing concert, such a good atmosphere. Many happy people tonight

Wasn’t she great!

Here are the pictures from the 2011 show:

