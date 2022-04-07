The Garden Party announces new venue

The Garden Party is back this May Bank Holiday weekend! The biggest and best party yet calls for a bigger and better location – City One Leeds! And to celebrate its 16th Birthday The Garden Party has partnered with the UK’s number one rental brand, Moda Living.

With City One in short walking distance from Leeds train station, the event is more accessible than ever. On Saturday 30th April and Sunday 1st May between 12pm and 10pm, people from all corners of the UK will venture to Leeds, to party to some of the world’s most renowned DJs.

The line-up for this year’s Garden Party will be hard to resist for any electronic music fan with Denis Sulta, Derrick Carter, Eats Everything, Ewan McVicar, HAAi, Hot Since 82, Jon Hopkins, Maribou State, Mella Dee, Prospa, Skream and TSHA on the bill alongside exciting up and coming artists.

Lydia Whitaker, Marketing Director at Moda said: This the ideal time for us to start our relationship with the New Citizen team. We are just opening the doors to our first Moda neighbourhood in Leeds – New York Square at SOYO and The Garden Party shares our ethos of well-being and community. We see this as the first of many collaborations with New Citizen, with the aim of creating curated events at Moda neighbourhoods and cities across the UK

City One site, owned by Caddick Developments, is currently used as a temporary carpark, will soon form part of the wider regeneration of the South Bank. What better way to bid farewell to the iconic brownfield site before works begin, than to host one of the city’s favourite festivals.

Stuart Butterworth, Director at New Citizens said: It’s not often you get to announce a brand new never before used venue in Leeds, and we’re excited to be able to partner with Moda to do this for The Garden Party 2022! After the success of our grand reopening last year, we’ve been working closely with Moda to top it and make 2022 the best Garden Party yet. We wanted to make The Garden Party as accessible as possible for both our Leeds based fans and those from further afield. So, our new venue allows us to do just that as it’s only a 5-minute walk away from Leeds Train Station! We couldn’t be more excited to develop our partnership with Moda and see what we can collaboratively bring to The Garden Party 2022 edition.

https://www.gardenpartyleeds.com