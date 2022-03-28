Electric bus fleet funding for Harrogate

The bid to convert an entire Harrogate bus fleet to electric vehicles has won approval from the Department for Transport (DfT).
North Yorkshire County Council is working with The Harrogate Bus Company, part of Transdev, on a scheme to bring 39 electric buses to Harrogate over the next three years.
The £20m project includes the bid for £7.8m by the County Council to the DfT’s Zero Emissions Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) scheme plus an investment of more than £12m by Transdev. This will create a fleet of 20 single-decker and 19 double-decker buses, alongside supporting charging infrastructure.
The routes will include the popular 36 from Ripon through Harrogate to Leeds. All the vehicles will have next stop announcements, USB power and free wi-fi.
Michael Leah, Assistant Director Travel, Environmental and Countryside, said:
We welcome this announcement from the Department for Transport, which supports our strong commitment to sustainable travel. This project will provide a blueprint for other parts of North Yorkshire as we continue to work with operators who are seeking to move along a similar path.
As well as providing improved transport for passengers, the scheme will bring a range of benefits that will be felt more widely. These include accelerating decarbonisation of the county’s public transport network and the consequent improvement in air quality, bringing health benefits to residents and visitors, enhancing the environment and countering climate change. Quieter electric buses would also reduce noise pollution.
This investment supports our ambition for North Yorkshire as a place with a strong economy and our commitment to sustainable growth.