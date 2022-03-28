Electric bus fleet funding for Harrogate

The bid to convert an entire Harrogate bus fleet to electric vehicles has won approval from the Department for Transport (DfT).

North Yorkshire County Council is working with The Harrogate Bus Company, part of Transdev, on a scheme to bring 39 electric buses to Harrogate over the next three years.

The £20m project includes the bid for £7.8m by the County Council to the DfT’s Zero Emissions Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) scheme plus an investment of more than £12m by Transdev. This will create a fleet of 20 single-decker and 19 double-decker buses, alongside supporting charging infrastructure.

The routes will include the popular 36 from Ripon through Harrogate to Leeds. All the vehicles will have next stop announcements, USB power and free wi-fi.