Deer Shed Schools Day is back

North Yorkshire’s Deer Shed Festival have announced the return of their popular schools day event. A one-off festival experience for children across Yorkshire & the North East, Deer Shed’s school day offers the opportunity for teachers to bring KS2 pupils to the festival site in the buildup to the event for a day of some of the exciting sports, arts, crafts, silent discos and other activities the festival is famous for. This year schools can expect sports activity ranging from quidditch, DIY sports & ball on a string as well as crafts such as pet clouds, drawing & journey sticks alongside outdoor crafts from nature quizzes to insect finding and the ever popular silent headphones disco.

DEER SHED SCHOOLS DAY

21ST JULY – 9AM – 3PM

BALDERSBY PARK, TOPCLIFFE, NORTH YORKSHIRE

Following a two year hiatus as Deer Shed ran their innovative ‘Base Camp’ socially distanced camping events, Deer Shed Schools Day returns on Thursday 21st July and will run from 9AM – 3PM on the main festival site. The schools day is hosted by Deer Shed in conjunction with IVE & Arts Award. Students will be able to achieve the Arts Discover Award through activity sheets on the day, with the programme being used to support KS2 Art, PE, Drama, outdoor arts and music curriculum. Through this initiative, Deer Shed aims to offer access to award winning theatre, arts, green crafts and sport, offering a range of activities, workshops and performances to stimulate each child’s creativity.

Due to popular demand, Deer Shed are unable to host every school that applies so teachers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible here. Class size groups and schools that have not participated before are encouraged to apply.

Deer Shed returns in 2022 for its 12th edition with a packed musical line up that includes John Grant, Nadine Shah & Django Django, Self Esteem, Dry Cleaning, Yard Act, Billy Nomates, Snapped Ankles, Alfa Mist and many more.

In addition to the music, Deer Shed will host Irish comedian and musician David O’Doherty, beloved stand-up Shaparak Khorsandi, rising star & North Yorkshire local Maisie Adam and panel show mainstay Rosie Jones who will be curating a full show with some of her friends and favourite comedians while legendary stand up comedian Stewart Lee will present King Rocker – his acclaimed music documentary collaboration with Brass Eye / Toast of London director Michael Cumming.

An innovator of a family-friendly format that doesn’t forgo exciting and contemporary musical and cultural curation, Deer Shed Festival is an event carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages. A festival for all – families, friends and fans.

Deer Shed will be announcing their full programme, including comedy, films, sport, science and workshops for all ages very soon.

Deer Shed 12 will take place on 29-31 July 2022 – tickets are on sale now

Megan Evans, Deer Shed Festival Director said: The schools day is something that all of us at Deer Shed absolutely love and have missed dearly for the last two years so we’re all very excited for it’s return this year! Deer Shed was founded as a way to provide brilliant festival experiences to families and children and with our schools day programme we can remove some of the barriers that prevent children from these experiences and show them the brilliant, communal experience of a music festival.

See https://deershedfestival.com