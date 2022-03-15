North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Interim Chief Fire Officer to retire

North Yorkshire’s Interim Chief Fire Officer Jon Foster has today (15 March 2022) announced his intention to retire.

Mr Foster, who joined North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1983, will leave the organisation later this spring.

In an announcement to the organisation, he said:

I will have completed 39 years of service this April and, after prolonged discussions with my wife and family, I believe that it is time for me to ‘hang up my boots’.

You have all been amazing colleagues to have worked with and it has been my privilege to have worked with and been supported by many wonderful people over the years. I’ve had a fantastic career here at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service of which I am proud and for which I am extremely grateful, starting out as a retained firefighter at Boroughbridge and progressing through many roles to finally becoming Interim Chief Fire Officer.

For those younger colleagues reading this, I can confirm that the Fire and Rescue Service still offers a varied and fulfilling career. I can only hope that the years ahead provide you with as much excitement, fun and fulfilment as I have had the benefit of.