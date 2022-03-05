Yorkshire Event Centre to host global green event

A global event which promotes clean energy and electric vehicles is set to come to the north of England for the first time after choosing the Yorkshire Event Centre as its host venue.

Fully Charged, the World’s no.1 Electric Vehicle and Clean Energy Show, is expected to attract 10,000 visitors when it’s held at the Yorkshire Event Centre on Friday 19th to Sunday 21st May 2023.

The show – Fully Charged LIVE North 2023 – will complement a series of other Fully Charged LIVE shows which are held in Europe, America, Canada and Australia as well as Fully Charged LIVE South which is held in Hampshire.

Founded by actor, author and presenter Robert Llewellyn, the hugely popular YouTube channel which has 133,586,896 views and 857k subscribers, covers electric vehicles of all shapes and sizes, from electric bikes to electric boats as well as covering the clean, sustainable energy sources that these technologies can run on. Electric Car sales are soaring in the UK and 26.2% of new car sales in December 2021 were battery electric vehicles.

Fully Charged is the world’s number 1 clean energy and electric vehicle channel hosted by Robert Llewellyn, Jack Scarlett, Helen Czerski, and many more presenters across the world.

Fully Charged LIVE 2023 will be a fun-filled festival with dozens of live sessions hosted by the Fully Charged team of presenters, more than 120 exhibitors and thousands of test drives of all of the latest Electric Vehicles on sale in the UK.

Dan Caesar, Joint CEO of Fully Charged Live said: Fully Charged LIVE has been a huge global success, and we are delighted to be bringing the show to the North of England at last. Harrogate is a great location, and the Yorkshire Event Centre, with its indoor and outdoor space, and its sustainability credentials, is a natural partner. We look forward to building something incredibly special together and work to educate people from across the North and Scotland about the benefits of cleaner, greener technologies.

Heather Parry, Managing Director of the Yorkshire Event Centre said: Fully Charged Live North is a very exciting new signing for YEC as the values of green thinking and sustainability are at the top of every agenda including ours. This event will be large and has the space to grow with us; we are looking forward to welcoming sponsors, exhibitors and visitors to Harrogate and are proud to play a part in the promotion of green and sustainable ways of living.

Sustainability is top of the agenda at the Showground with its newest buildings boasting a range of green credentials.

The Yorkshire Event Centre has been awarded a Silver Green Tourism Award thanks to its best practice including use of local suppliers for catering, changing places facilities, efficient boilers and solar panels among others.

Fodder’s building has 22 sustainable features within it – including its ground-sourced heating system to the living sedum roof that provides fantastic insulation plus a wonderful habitat for insects.

All waste from all activities on the showground is recycled. Nothing goes to landfill.

In 2019, businesses and events held at the Great Yorkshire Showground contributed £73.7 million to the economy. It supported 688 full time equivalent jobs and attracted more than half a million visitors and exhibitors, according to independent research carried out by the Pegasus Group.