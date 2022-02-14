Poll: 20mph, instead of 30mph, should be the default speed limit in towns and villages in North Yorkshire

20s Plenty for North Yorkshire is working with the not-for-profit Crowd Wisdom Project in Harrogate inviting local residents to take part in a survey on 20mph limits and vote using Polis with a view to sharing the results with candidates across the County in the run up to local elections in May. Polis is an online system for analysing and understanding what large groups of people think about the issues that matter to them.

Residents can respond to each statement in the poll, either Agree, Disagree, or Pass/Unsure. They can then if they wish add their own statement or statements for others to vote on. The group stress they want to encourage a range of views to show that all parts of the community can have the opportunity to put forward their views on this issue and respond to other, alternative, views. A moderator ensures that no unsuitable statements are added.

20s Plenty is planning on following this with a series of Hustings events around the County on ZOOM to encourage candidates and the public to engage with this issue, and ask candidates how they can help communities to get 20mph where they request it, as the new North Yorkshire Unitary authority is set up following Local Government reorganisation.

Malcolm Margolis, from 20s Plenty for North Yorkshire, who has collaborated with Andrew Gray, the Harrogate lawyer behind the Crowd Wisdom Project on this consultation, says: I am delighted that 20s Plenty can use this this online engagement tool to explore our aim of making our communities better places to live, which 20mph limits have already brought to millions of people across the country. A variety of statements, for and against, have been inputted, and people can add their own, so it is a genuine consultation whose results can inform the democratic process.

The Poll