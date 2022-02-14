Harrogate law firm Truth Legal plants 1500 trees at Nidderdale woodland

A Harrogate law firm’s commitment to working sustainably as well as responsibly has seen it plant 1,500 trees at a Nidderdale woodland.

The Truth Legal woodland is located at Bank Woods, near Summerbridge – a nature reserve owned by family-run conservation business Make it Wild – to help offset the carbon the company uses on a day-to-day basis at its Harrogate and Leeds offices.

The number of trees was also symbolic, as this represented the number of clients Truth Legal had acted for when the first native sapling was planted in 2020.

For 2022, the firm has committed to planting one tree per new client, estimating that they will plant around 500 additional trees this year.

The firm, which employs more than 25 people, was founded in 2012 by Mr Gray, who turned his back on a career with a national firm of solicitors to create a tenacious and affordable law firm, one that pursues justice, and does so affordably.

Last year, it opened its second office in Leeds and within two months launched a family law department to add to its other specialities of employment law, personal injury, immigration and clinical negligence.