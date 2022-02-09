Thought Bubble Festival – first guests announced

First guests announced – Gail Simone, G Willow Wilsom, Christian Ward and Madalene Visaggio

12th – 13th November 2022, Harrogate Convention Centre

Thought Bubble, the UK’s largest comic art festival, has announced dates, tickets and first guests for their 2022 Comic Convention. The Leeds-based festival will see the return of its week-long series of comic based exhibitions, workshops, social events, screenings and loads more from 7-13th November before Thought Bubble week ends with the 16th edition of Thought Bubble Comic Convention, a huge two day event which returns to Harrogate Convention Centre for the third time.

With comic convention tickets now on sale, Thought Bubble have shared the first round of guests who will attend the convention this year, including several guests who couldn’t attend the 2021 event due to travel restrictions at the time.

Announced today is iconic American writer Gail Simone, best known for her work on titles including DC’s Bird of Prey, Batgirl & Wonder Woman. Joining Simone in Harrogate this November is G. Willow Wilson, creator of the groundbreaking Ms. Marvel series with Kamala Khan, multiple Eisner-award winning artist Christian Ward, GLAAD & Eisner award winning writer Magdalene Visaggio, acclaimed Brazilian comic creator Rafael Albuquerque and Immortal First / Hawkeye artist David Aja. Also announced this year as guest of honour is comics legend Ian Kennedy.

Tickets for Thought Bubble Comic Convention are on sale now with under 12s, carers and over 65s totally free! Tickets give access to all events within the comic convention; panels, workshops, guest signings, as well as the three huge halls of comic creating exhibitors, publishers and more.

Thought Bubble will share more guests and programme information soon.

Chloe Green, Thought Bubble Festival Director: It’s very exciting to be back planning another Thought Bubble, the whole team has a real fire in them to bring the most amazing Thought Bubble yet, in what we hope will be a much more straight-forward year than the last two… Expect incredible guests from around the world, the most awe-inspiring comic creating exhibitors and a weekend of panels, workshops and fun for every level of comic fan.

Guests Announced:

Gail Simone, G Willow Wilson, Christian Ward, Magdalene Visaggio, Rafael Albuquerque, and guest of honour, Ian Kennedy.

For full programme, guests and events please visit:

https://www.thoughtbubblefestival.com