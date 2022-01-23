ONS data shows around 80% COVID-19 deaths have underlying conditions – 17,371 deaths attributed solely due to the virus

The main points:

There are 17,371 deaths attributed solely to COVID-19 up to September 2021.

There have been 152,872 deaths within 28-days of a positive test

The average age of death due to COVID-19 is higher than the overall average age of death.

From 13 March 2021 to 7 January 2022 there were 127,704 excess deaths recorded above 5-year average in England and Wales ONS data see Coronavirus (COVID-19) latest insights – Office for National Statistics (ons.gov.uk)

As of 19 January 2022, 152,872 have died within 28-days of a positive test – Government data see Deaths in the UK | Coronavirus in the UK (data.gov.uk)

As of 19 January 2022, 174,233 where death certificate mentions COVID-19 as a contributory factor – Government data see Deaths in the UK | Coronavirus in the UK (data.gov.uk)

Deaths from COVID-19 with no other underlying causes

A Freedom of Information Request (FOI) was responded to by the Office of National Statistics (ONS)

FOI Ref: FOI/2021/3240 – Deaths from COVID-19 with no other underlying causes – Office for National Statistics (ons.gov.uk)

For the period from 2021 up to, and including Quarter 3 (September) in 2021 there were 17,371 deaths attributed solely to COVID-19 with 13,597 of them being people 65 or older and 3,774 were under 65.

In 2021 the average age of death due to COVID-19 is 82.5

Life expectancy in the UK is 79.0 for males and 82.9 female from National life tables – life expectancy in the UK – Office for National Statistics (ons.gov.uk)

Meaning the average age of death with COVID-19 is higher than the average age of death in the UK

Deaths broken down by year

Deaths in 2020 due to COVID-19 where there was no other underlying cause

Total – 9,400

0 to 64 – 1,549

65 and over – 7,851

With an average age of 81.5

Deaths in 2021 Quarter 1 due to COVID-19 where there was no other underlying cause

Total -6,483

0 to 64 – 1,560

65 and over – 4,923

With an average age of 81.5

Deaths in 2021 Quarter 2 due to COVID-19 where there was no other underlying cause

Total -346

0 to 64 – 153

65 and over – 193

Deaths in 2021 Quarter 3 due to COVID-19 where there was no other underlying cause