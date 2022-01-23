ONS data shows around 80% COVID-19 deaths have underlying conditions – 17,371 deaths attributed solely due to the virus

The main points:
- There are 17,371 deaths attributed solely to COVID-19 up to September 2021.
- There have been 152,872 deaths within 28-days of a positive test
- The average age of death due to COVID-19 is higher than the overall average age of death.
From 13 March 2021 to 7 January 2022 there were 127,704 excess deaths recorded above 5-year average in England and Wales ONS data see Coronavirus (COVID-19) latest insights – Office for National Statistics (ons.gov.uk)
As of 19 January 2022, 152,872 have died within 28-days of a positive test – Government data see Deaths in the UK | Coronavirus in the UK (data.gov.uk)
As of 19 January 2022, 174,233 where death certificate mentions COVID-19 as a contributory factor – Government data see Deaths in the UK | Coronavirus in the UK (data.gov.uk)
Deaths from COVID-19 with no other underlying causes
A Freedom of Information Request (FOI) was responded to by the Office of National Statistics (ONS)
FOI Ref: FOI/2021/3240 – Deaths from COVID-19 with no other underlying causes – Office for National Statistics (ons.gov.uk)
For the period from 2021 up to, and including Quarter 3 (September) in 2021 there were 17,371 deaths attributed solely to COVID-19 with 13,597 of them being people 65 or older and 3,774 were under 65.
In 2021 the average age of death due to COVID-19 is 82.5
Life expectancy in the UK is 79.0 for males and 82.9 female from National life tables – life expectancy in the UK – Office for National Statistics (ons.gov.uk)
Meaning the average age of death with COVID-19 is higher than the average age of death in the UK
Deaths broken down by year
Deaths in 2020 due to COVID-19 where there was no other underlying cause
- Total – 9,400
- 0 to 64 – 1,549
- 65 and over – 7,851
With an average age of 81.5
Deaths in 2021 Quarter 1 due to COVID-19 where there was no other underlying cause
- Total -6,483
- 0 to 64 – 1,560
- 65 and over – 4,923
With an average age of 81.5
Deaths in 2021 Quarter 2 due to COVID-19 where there was no other underlying cause
- Total -346
- 0 to 64 – 153
- 65 and over – 193
Deaths in 2021 Quarter 3 due to COVID-19 where there was no other underlying cause
- Total -1,142
- 0 to 64 – 512
- 65 and over – 630