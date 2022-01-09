Robbery in Harrogate park

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a serious robbery in Harrogate.

Approximately 6:20pm on Thursday (06 January 2022)

Panhandle Park, Harrogate, near to the snicket by Hookstone Chase

A female aged in her 50s was walking through the park when a suspect has attempted to steal her rucksack

The suspect has run off towards the direction of the Dalby Estate

The female has noticed items missing from the rucksack, which include money and medication

No arrests have been made at this time as the suspect is currently unknown. Police are particularly interested to trace a male witness in his early 30s, who was walking a dog in Panhandle Park around this time and offered assistance to a female who had fallen over.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Harrogate CID. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220003059.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.