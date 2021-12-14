The Gill Smith Award for Best Girl Improver, Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre

Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District Club President, Val Hills, was delighted to present Kathryn Hubbard with the Gill Smith Shield for Best Girl Improver at the Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre recently.

Kathryn’s mum Louise said, ‘It was a lovely surprise and Kathryn was very pleased to receive the award. She is 13 years old, very keen on sport and has been playing tennis since she was six. She loves to play and is keen to improve so assisting Head Coach Mark McTurk at sessions with the younger players all helps.’ The family all play tennis and Kathryn is hoping to partner her mother or father in doubles, playing in the local tennis leagues in the near future.

Harrogate Spa Tennis Centre has six outdoor courts and a coaching programme provided by Tennis Harrogate for juniors and adults.

Matt McTurk, the Club’s coach said: Kathryn has been attending our coaching programme for several years now and has always approached her tennis with a smile on her face and a positive attitude. Kathryn has reached a good club level where she enjoys playing tennis with her peers and adult members. She has recently started assisting as a coach with some of our younger tennis players and she is doing a great job inspiring the next generation of tennis players.

The award is presented annually in memory of Soroptimist Club member Gill Smith. Gill loved tennis and was a former member of Harrogate Spa.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organisation that aims to improve the lives of women and girls locally, nationally and internally through education, enabling and empowering opportunities.





