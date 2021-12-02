Knaresborough Town Council would like to hear from you!

Earlier this year, the Government announced that local councils in North Yorkshire will be reorganised to form one unitary authority to cover the whole of North Yorkshire from May 2023.

Due to these upcoming changes, Knaresborough Town Council is conducting a Resident Survey to understand the views of Knaresborough residents on a range of topics ahead of these changes.

The Town Council has commissioned an independent organisation, Enventure Research, to deliver this survey between 2 December 2021 and 27 January 2022.

All residents over the age of 18 are invited to take part, and the Town Council would like to hear from as many residents as possible.

If you would like to take part, please visit www.knaresboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk/resident-survey or pick up a paper copy from Knaresborough library.

Should you have any questions about the Resident Survey, please contact the Town Council on 01423 864080 or email clerk@knaresboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk





