RHS Garden Harlow Carr CLOSED Today

RHS Garden Harlow Carr will be closed today, Saturday 27 November, due to adverse conditions caused by Storm Arwen. The Glow illuminations trail scheduled for this evening will also be cancelled. The garden centre, shop and Bettys Tea Rooms will also remain closed, and we ask that visitors do not travel to the garden today.

The RHS says it sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes visitors. This decision was taken to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff.

Visitors who had booked for Glow will have their tickets refunded automatically and do not need to contact us. The team at RHS Garden Harlow Carr will work through refunds as quickly as possible, and ask for visitors’ patience while we process these. Unfortunately, they are unable to rebook visitors for a later date as all other slots are sold out.

RHS Garden Harlow Carr will reopen on Sunday 28 November. Please check the website at www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr or social media channels for further updates





