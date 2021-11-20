James Barker, Liberal Democrat candidate for role of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire

James Barker’s manifesto:

I try to make a difference in whatever I do, and my candidacy for the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is the next logical step in my public service.

I want to build a resilient, professional and diverse Police and Fire service representing and working for the people of North Yorkshire. I want to bring openness and transparency to its operations and make the case for adequate funding for our vital local services.

About me

My background is in the armed forces, having joined the RAF as an Officer Cadet in 1996. In 24 years of military service I was deployed to Iraq three times and also to Afghanistan. I continue my military service as a reservist.

I live in York with my wife and children. Outside of work I am a Scout leader and a qualified rugby coach. I am a City of York Councillor, representing the Rural West York ward.

My priorities