James Barker, Liberal Democrat candidate for role of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for North Yorkshire

I try to make a difference in whatever I do, and my candidacy for the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is the next logical step in my public service.
I want to build a resilient, professional and diverse Police and Fire service representing and working for the people of North Yorkshire. I want to bring openness and transparency to its operations and make the case for adequate funding for our vital local services.
About me
My background is in the armed forces, having joined the RAF as an Officer Cadet in 1996. In 24 years of military service I was deployed to Iraq three times and also to Afghanistan. I continue my military service as a reservist.
I live in York with my wife and children. Outside of work I am a Scout leader and a qualified rugby coach. I am a City of York Councillor, representing the Rural West York ward.
My priorities
- Responsive Policing – residents using the non-emergency 101 number to report concerns are often left hanging on the phone and just give up. This needs to improve.
- Visible Policing – in both urban and rural areas and I want to see stronger partnership working between the Police and local communities.
- Tackling the causes of crime – I want the Police to work more closely with education, social care, mental health, drug and alcohol and other services to ensure that people get the help and support they need to build lives free from crime.
- Restoring trust – I want to restore trust in the post that has been lost in particular with victim’s groups and women’s groups – the PFCC must listen to and support victims of crime