New consortium to uphold standards in private rented homes in the Harrogate District

Almost £300,000 has been awarded to a consortium of regional local authorities to help stop landlords renting out homes with poor energy efficiency ratings.

Led by City of York Council, the consortium will offer advice, technical support and training to Bradford, Hambleton, Harrogate, Kirklees, North Lincolnshire, Rotherham, Ryedale and Wakefield councils to allow them to carry out this work.

Besides helping raise standards in private rented accommodation, this will also address tenants’ fuel poverty and provide healthy, affordable homes.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has awarded £4.3million to 59 local authorities across the UK, to help raise awareness and enforce rules around Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) in the private rented sector. The successful bid of £300,000 will be applied to support and enforce those standards among the consortium members.

Since April last year, privately rented homes must meet a minimum energy performance rating of EPC E. The legislation makes it illegal to rent out homes below that standard, unless landlords have a limited exemption.

If necessary, the authorities can take action to require private landlords to improve their properties’ energy efficiency. Landlords caught failing to fulfil their obligations can be fined up to £5,000 per property and per breach.

Madeleine Bell, head of housing and property at Harrogate Borough Council, said: This funding will help us support landlords, inform them about these important energy efficiency changes and help ensure tenants can live in a warm home with fair energy bills. I look forward to working with City of York Council and colleagues across the region to help tackle fuel poverty.

Further information about improving energy efficiency can be found at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/advice-landlords





