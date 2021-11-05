A. Fattorini the Jeweller in Harrogate announces closure

Harrogate’s oldest independent jeweller, set to bring an end to its sparkling heritage.

Established in 1831, A. Fattorini the Jeweller, based on Parliament Street, is the town’s oldest independent retailer, having traded continuously for 190 years. Owners have today announced plans to cease trading and close the iconic store. The end of the shop’s significant history will be marked by a huge closing down sale, starting on 13 November which will see all diamond and gold jewellery reduced by 50%.

With links to Harrogate’s rich history spanning across two centuries, A. Fattorini, was founded in 1831 by Antonio Fattorini, a native of Lake Como in Italy.

Antonio, who left Italy in the aftermath of the Napoleonic Wars, settled in Harrogate where he established his business initially to cater for the wealthy visitors to the ‘Summer Season’.

Antonio and his wife had six children. In 1859, the shop was to be passed into the hands of their son, also called Antonio, who became a prominent force in the Harrogate business community and relocated the store to its current Parliament Street location in 1884. At the turn of the century, Antonio, who remained a bachelor, was joined in the business by his sister Maria and her husband John Tindall, who went on to inherit the business when Antonio died in 1912.

The business remains in the hands of the Tindall family to this day, and is currently run by Antonio’s great, great grandson Anthony Tindall who joined the business himself in 1976.







Due to the retirement of Mr Tindall and no plans for succession, the difficult choice has been made to close the renowned store for good.