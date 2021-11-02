Appeal for witnesses after man robbed at Knaresborough railway station

Transport Police are appealing for information after a man was violently robbed at Knaresborough railway station.

At around 6.25pm on Saturday 25 September 2021

an altercation took place between the victim and a group of others on the platform of the station

The group stole his personal belongings, including his wallet

One man in the group is described as white, in his early twenties, of slim build and wearing a grey tracksuit top and bottoms.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to assist their enquiries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 529 of 25/09/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





