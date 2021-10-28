Blooming Roundabout

Aching knees and bad backs were forgotten when five members of SI Harrogate and District went out digging last week.

Led by Christine Pyatt and under the guidance of Sue Wood, Horticultural Officer at Harrogate Borough Council, they planted 7000 mixed bulbs at Stonefall Cemetery and Crematorium – quite an achievement.

The central roundabout had already been planted with a Weeping Willow together with the setting up of a plaque dedicated to the memory of ‘our Soroptimist Sisters’. The bulbs included crocus, narcissus, anemone, tulip and many more and will provide a spectacular welcome to Stonefall in the spring.

Thanking the team, President Val Hills said: What a fantastic job! It will be well worth the back-breaking effort.





