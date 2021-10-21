Crafters counting down to The Knitting & Stitching Show Harrogate   

Calling all crafters, knitters, stitchers and dressmakers! It’s just one month until The Knitting & Stitching Show opens its doors in Harrogate.

The Knitting & Stitching Show is the UK’s biggest textile event

It will take over Halls A, B, C, M and Q at Harrogate Convention Centre

18th-21st November 2021

Opening hours are 10am-5.30pm daily (closes 5pm Sunday)

Whether you’re an expert stitcher or a complete beginner, the show offers inspiration, education and fun for all. Hundreds of hands-on workshops are the highlight of the Harrogate show and the popular Creative Living Theatre programme will be packed with free demonstrations.

Those planning a craft-y Christmas will love the show’s festive feel, with needle felted gnomes (tomte) and woodland creatures, Christmas tree decorations, seasonal embroideries, and stitched cards and gifts to make. For an early Christmas present, why not bring a shopping bag or two to top up your fabric stash and supplies – The Knitting & Stitching Show has more than one hundred specialist craft retailers under one roof with special show offers a-plenty.

The Knitting & Stitching Show always wows visitors with its spectacular curated galleries by leading textile artists.

This year there are exhibitions by:

Al Johnson (Downed)

Hannah Lamb (Home: Work)

Onome Otite, Maria Thomas (Relative)

Valerie Wartelle (Nurturing the Incidental)

Kate Wells (Dip Your Mind in Gold)

Suzy Wright (Birds of Paradise)

The Embroiderers’ Guild (Exquisite Containers)

The Stitchbook Collective

Alice Kettle, whose vast textile hanging, Stitch a Tree, features over 6,000 trees embroidered by individuals, schools and groups from all over the world in support of human connection and displaced people. There are also galleries featuring the 2021 winners of The Janome Fine Art Textiles Award and The Festival of Quilts 2021 quilt competition winners.

Additional space and seating, wider aisles, enhanced venue cleaning, staggered entry times and capped visitor and exhibitor numbers are among wide-ranging safety measures in place as part of The Knitting & Stitching Show’s COVID Commitment to ensure the event’s safe operation.







Standard adult advance tickets for The Knitting & Stitching Show, Harrogate are £17.00 (concessions £15.50, children under 18 £8.50) with VIP ticket packages from £34.00 to £200.00. Full ticket information is available at The Knitting & Stitching Show website www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/harrogate

Visitors are encouraged to book in advance to avoid disappointment. In the event of pandemic-related cancellation, ticket holders will be offered the choice to transfer their booking to 2022 or receive a refund. Transaction fees will be retained.

www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/harrogate/