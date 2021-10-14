Temporary Bilsdale mast restores TV to around 95% of households

The new, temporary mast at Bilsdale in North Yorkshire has been switched on, helping to restore TV services to approximately 95% of households across the region.

The switch on of the 80-metre mast following extensive testing means that people across the area will now need to retune their TV sets. A guide on how to do this can be found at bilsdalemast.co.uk

Not everyone is covered by the switch on, and more details on help for people in these so-called “not-spot” areas, where TV services are still affected, are published today. It is estimated that 23,000 homes fall into this category.

Arqiva also today announced:

The bilsdalemast.co.uk site is now live, with more details of how to get help and who is eligible in the initial stage

Eligible groups will have access to a freephone number and the option to book engineers to visit their homes

Vouchers will be sent out to help households in the “not-spot” areas restore their TV services.

Specific groups of affected people are being prioritised at this stage, and local charities in North Yorkshire, Tees Valley and County

Durham are helping Arqiva reach them. The specific groups being prioritised are those over 65, the clinically vulnerable and other vulnerable people with carers.

For these groups, a freephone line is available for help – 0800 121 4828 – and engineers can be scheduled to visit the homes of people in those affected areas and in those groups.







In addition, people living in the “not-spot” areas where services are not restored by the switch on will receive a voucher. The voucher can be redeemed in store and online, and more details will follow.

The value covers the cost of an alternative fix which can be chosen from a range of products which will provide ways to receive free to air TV, including a Roku stick device and an Amazon Fire TV Stick. Letters will be sent out to homes on how to claim the vouchers.

An online form will also available for completion by those in the priority categories, and news and other updates are on the site. Further help and support will follow and will be announced in due course, and Arqiva is working closely with local authorities, housing associations and charities to track down those affected and to provide support and information.