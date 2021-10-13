Provenance Inns and Hotels acquires The Coach and Horses in Harrogate

Provenance Inns and Hotels, the Yorkshire based business that currently operates The West Park Hotel, has recently acquired the iconic Harrogate pub, The Coach and Horses.

The Coach and Horses, facing West Park Stray, has not reopened since the challenges of Covid first took hold in March 2020, but now Provenance Inns are the proud new owners

Karen French, Operations Director for the group said: We are delighted that we could take on such a fantastic building and have the opportunity to bring The Coach and Horses back to life! It’s a very exciting time for us all. We are currently agreeing a plan for refurbishment and reopening and we will share dates and further details as soon as we possibly can. We are a people focused business and we pride ourselves on A Warm Yorkshire Welcome at all our sites Not only will this opportunity create over 50 new jobs, but we plan to work with local groups and the community, to be able to offer something that’s accessible to everyone. We are pleased that we will be the new custodians of The Coach and Horses, and that we are able to retain the family values of the pub.

Provenance Inns and Hotels group currently operates 7 sites across North Yorkshire, including The West Park Hotel on the same street.