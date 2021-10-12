Bilsdale Transmitter Update – temporary mast due to go live

With good weather forecast, Arqiva is planning large-scale engineering work to test the new, temporary Bilsdale transmitter today (12 October 2021), the new Bilsdale mast will restore TV signals to thousands of homes across the region.

If you currently have a working TV signal, it is very likely you will experience disruption during the day, and It’s important that you don’t retune your TV as a signal will be restored for the evening’s TV viewing.

Providing the final tests tomorrow are successful, the new Bilsdale mast will be operational from 6am onwards on Wednesday.

You should retune your TV set after that point.





