I am Döner signs UAE multi-site franchise deal

I am Döner, the kebab shop in Harrogate is going global and has signed a multi-site franchise deal to take the brand to the UAE, a deal facilitated by Socius Group.

The partnership with Dash Hospitality Group, the company behind the franchise of Coffee Planet and Goi Rolls in the UAE, will see the first international openings for the brand, with a first site due to open by the end of 2021 in Dubai’s Silicon Oasis. The brand is behind the franchise of Coffee Planet and Goi Rolls in the Middle East.

Hayder Al Nashie, CEO of Dash Hospitality Group said: I have been searching across the globe for a Döner concept for a long time, and more so when I opened uniQitchen in 2020 (our cloud kitchen concept). When I saw I am Döner, I knew we had found an amazing brand and with the help David Singleton we have made that a reality. We simply cannot wait to serve the City with what we think is the best Döner in the world.







I am Döner Owner, Paul Baron said: We are excited to start our international roll out with the team at Dash Hospitality Group, who have both the experience and vision to make this a massive success. I never thought when I started I am Döner that we could go global! I am very excited for the future and proud of my team around me.

David Singleton, Partner at Socius Group said: We have been thrilled to work with IAD on their first overseas agreement with Dash Hospitality. Döner is one of the fastest growing cuisines in the F&B sector and I know that the UAE will embrace one of the best Döner in the world.

I am Döner was started in 2016 by Chef Paul Baron and is now also backed by Think Hospitality. Paul started a revolution from a little takeaway shop in Headingley in 2016 inspired by a trip he had to Berlin. He wanted to make the Döner kebab more than a guilty pleasure for the intoxicated! They now have three stores in the UK – Headingley, Harrogate & Leeds City Centre.

Traditionally you think a kebab as a bit of doner meat on pitta bread with some iceberg lettuce, but we are no stereotypical kebab shop! They use a total of 120 ingredients in the six kebabs they make. They have ten items of salad, feta cheese, homemade bread, homemade sauces and the highest quality meats. Because of this they attract a good bunch of sober people and have a very strong lunchtime offering as well as the evening trade.