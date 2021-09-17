Major Report on Menwith Hill to be released by campaigners

The report, “Menwith Hill in 3D: Domes, Data and Drone Strikes”, updates a previous report published in 2012. It has been commissioned by the Menwith Hill Accountability Campaign and Yorkshire CND and funded by the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust.

The new report is researched and written by researcher Barnaby Pace and will be formally launched at 3-4.30 pm on Saturday 2 October 2021 at Harrogate Quaker Meeting House, HG1 5PP.

The new report seeks to update information about the base following the Edward Snowden revelations about large scale international data capture. It reveals ways in which electronic surveillance has developed at Menwith Hill. Intelligence gained from the captured data has facilitated the increased use of drone warfare in recent years.

Latest news from Afghanistan highlights the significance of drone warfare in an increasingly unstable area. Use of intelligence captured by the base to target drones means that the base itself and the surrounding area are a potential target for retaliatory strikes.

Paul Rogers, Emeritus Professor of Peace Studies at Bradford University, says of the Report: This is an impressive and authoritative report, backed up by detailed references. It covers a wide field of activity at Menwith Hill and is particularly useful in highlighting its role in the move towards remote warfare, especially the proliferation and use of armed drones. These raise many issues of transparency, accountability, and democratic oversight, and challenging the implications of this trend will be made more effective by this valuable study.





