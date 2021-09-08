Repeat sex offender jailed following offences in North Yorkshire

A 61-year-old registered sex offender from Manchester has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing a girl.
Peter Jeffrey Williamson of Centaur Close, Swinton, was jailed at York Crown Court on 3 September 2021.Williamson initially denied the offences but pleaded guilty at court to four counts of sexual assault against a girl aged under 13, one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of failing to comply with requirements under the sex offenders register.
The offences took place in Manchester and in North Yorkshire and came to light when his victim posted a disturbing video on social media.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kelly Sharp, said:
The victim has shown incredible bravery for such a young person. Her evidence has helped to convict a sex offender who groomed her and abused her trust. Thanks to her, he is now behind bars where he cannot harm another child.
She should be extremely proud of herself and I sincerely hope that this outcome provides a degree of closure for her and her family and that they can now move on with the rest of their lives.
I urge anyone who is the victim of abuse to report it. Whether it is happening now or at any time in the past. We have specially trained officers and access to services that can support you through the process.