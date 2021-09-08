Repeat sex offender jailed following offences in North Yorkshire

A 61-year-old registered sex offender from Manchester has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing a girl.

Peter Jeffrey Williamson of Centaur Close, Swinton, was jailed at York Crown Court on 3 September 2021.Williamson initially denied the offences but pleaded guilty at court to four counts of sexual assault against a girl aged under 13, one count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of failing to comply with requirements under the sex offenders register.

The offences took place in Manchester and in North Yorkshire and came to light when his victim posted a disturbing video on social media.