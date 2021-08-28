NYMR appeal for Conservation Volunteers

North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has issued a plea for more volunteers to help with its ongoing lineside conservation projects, part of its £10 million Yorkshire’s Magnificent Journey (YMJ) Appeal to transform the railway and secure its future.

Following a full habitat survey along the 18 miles of track, NYMR Lineside Conservation Officer Kerry Fieldhouse and her team are now busy developing a full habitat management plan, which will not only focus on preserving and encouraging the flora and fauna, but look at the restoration and preservation of the many lineside huts which can be seen along the railway.

Kerry Fieldhouse said: We have a fantastic group but we’re looking for more volunteers who are practical and can help with the hands-on repairs of the boundaries and buildings where, in days gone by, workers would have camped out for days on end. It’d be really nice to restore them in situ and make some of them part of the habitat, creating nesting opportunities. We also need more people to help with the habitat management; it’s a privilege for someone who loves nature – a lot of our volunteers feel very connected with the landscape around them, and it’s great to really feel part of what you’re doing. At a time when many of us have felt a little disconnected, it’s nice to get back out there.

The YMJ Appeal is funded by grants from the European Union, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Department of Environment Farming and Rural Affairs, the Local Enterprise Partnership and by donations from the charity’s members and supporters.

The Yorkshire’s Magnificent Journey funding has also enabled the NYMR to completely redevelop the old school at Stape with a new role as ‘The Outstation’, the railway’s new Volunteer Development Hub and outreach centre. It provides a 20-berth, fully-equipped facility enabling the NYMR to offer unparalleled levels of engagement and experiences to new and non-traditional audiences. It’s intended to give a more diverse range of people and wider communities the opportunity to experience the pleasure and benefits of volunteering on a heritage railway.

To start your volunteering journey at the NYMR, visit www.nymr.co.uk/volunteer

Find out more about the project visit www.nymr.co.uk/YMJ





