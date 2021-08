The Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre is back open.

Lockdown measures meant that the shop briefly opened and then had to close again.

Lizzie Medley said:

We specialise in people that are partially sighted, but many of our art makers have complex learning difficulties or special needs.

Everything in the shop, other than the art supplies, has been made by one of our students here.

The students make work for the shop and other exhibitions, such as at the castle