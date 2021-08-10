GC Motors has been awarded the Customer Experience Award at the national Auto Trader Retailer Awards 2021.

GC Motors in Harrogate, has beaten competition from over 13,000 UK automotive retailers to receive the Customer Experience Award at the 14th annual Auto Trader Retailer Awards.

The win was determined by the UK’s largest automotive mystery shopping exercise: an in-depth analysis of customer engagement across three stages of enquiries: email, phone and personalised vehicle tours. The winners, including GC Motors, provided an exceptional standard of customer service across all three stages.

Now in its 14th year, the Auto Trader Retailer Awards celebrate the very best in automotive retailing; those brands that are pushing the standard of all aspects of the industry, including digital excellence, and a commitment to exceptional customer service. In total, 18 award winners were announced across 7 categories during the awards ceremony.

The winners of this year’s Auto Trader Retailer Awards were determined by a combination of in-depth analysis of millions of data points, independent judging by a panel of experts, customer feedback and from the UK’s largest mystery shopping programme among auto retailers.

Giles Castleton, Managing Director at GC Motors said: To be awarded the Customer Experience Award for 2021 is a massive achievement and a real reinforcement that the last 18 months of hard work have moved the business in the right direction. In 2020 we took a strategic approach with a vision of making the car buying experience as hassle and stress-free as possible; increasing our service capacity, putting new systems and processes in place that guarantee a consistent approach to business, along with the launch of a dedicated Customer Care Team who act as a concierge service for all our customers. We believe that we have an experience that rivals the very best, not just in the automotive industry but across multiple sectors.

Auto Trader’s Group Sales Director, Rebecca Clark, said: The automotive industry is by nature, incredibly resilient, but we’ve been amazed at just how successful some retailers have been at adapting to the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19. We’ve seen examples of businesses who have truly gone the extra mile to respond to changing consumer behaviour and expectations, not just making the car buying process easier and more efficient, but safer too. We’ve also been hugely inspired by leadership teams that have taken equally bold steps to protect their colleagues and to instil rewarding and collaborative working cultures. In this climate we think it’s more important than ever to step back and to recognise true retailing excellence. And based on the most comprehensive judging process, there is no doubt that this year’s winners are incredibly deserving, not least GC Motors, which truly represents the very best of our industry.

For a full list of winners, please visit the Auto Trader Retailer Awards website: www.autotrader.co.uk/retailer-awards