Flood defence cash for Boroughbridge

Boroughbridge MP Andrew Jones has welcomed new government cash to help the battle against flooding. The announcement of £50,000 for the Boroughbridge Pumping Station and flood defence refurbishment was announced in a letter from the Secretary of State for the Environment, Rt Hon George Eustice MP.

In his letter the Secretary of State said: The Government is investing a record £5.2 billion in flood and coastal defences over the next six years to better protect 336,000 properties. We have today published our Investment Plan which sets out what we will achieve from this investment, how we will develop the portfolio of projects to improve the country’s flood and coastal defences, and how we will manage the investment and track its progress. Around 1,000 schemes across England will receive investment in the first year of the programme.

Andrew Jones added: I was really pleased to hear about this investment in Boroughbridge. I have seen first-hand, alongside our emergency services, the misery flooding has brought to residents near the river in Boroughbridge and also to residents and businesses near the Nidd in Knaresborough. It seems certain that climate change and the depletion of upland trees are contributors to the more regular flooding we now see. That is why carbon reduction and tree planting schemes – like the White Rose Forest project – are important alongside mitigation measures like these.

Mr Eustice also announced that the Government is reforming flood risk planning by starting a new advisory group bringing together key bodies to develop future policy to prevent and mitigate future flooding.





