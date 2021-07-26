Bike recycling drive to set old wheels spinning again

Moves are under way to get the wheels turning on more bicycles in North Yorkshire.

The GET reCYCLING campaign aims to put unused bikes back on the road.

The drive by North Yorkshire County Council and Yorwaste, the waste management company owned by the County Council and City of York Council, is in partnership with the Recycle Project Community Interest Company, Get Cycling Community Interest Company and Resurrection Bikes.

County Councillor Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Waste Management, said: Cycling is good for our health and wellbeing, as well as supporting the environment and just being fun. However, as bikes age or are outgrown, many end up in sheds, garages or backyards, no longer used. We want bikes to be used, so the GET reCYCLING campaign is about getting people back on their bikes or refurbishing and passing those bikes on so other people can use them.

A series of roadshows will help people to deal with simple maintenance issues to get their bike road-ready again, or tell them how it can be reused if they no longer want it.







The roadshow dates are:

Tuesday 27 July: Whitby area market, 9am to 2pm

Sunday 1 August: celebrating Yorkshire Day outside the Milton Rooms, Malton, noon to 4pm

Wednesday 4 August: Northallerton Market, 10am to 2.30pm

Wednesday 18 August: Knaresborough Market, 9am to 2pm

Friday 20 August: promotional area outside Brown’s department store, 21 Davygate, York, YO1 8QT, 9am to 2pm

Monday 23 August: Selby Market Cross, 9am to 2pm

Bike maintenance experts will be at the roadshows, so if you have a simple problem that they might be able to fix or advise on, take your bike along.

Alternatively, all household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) have an area to drop off old bikes – look out for the new signs.

Cllr Lee added:

If you have a bike at home that you or one of your family has outgrown, give it a new lease of life and let someone else benefit from it. It doesn’t matter about the condition or what type of bike it is, child’s or adult’s, BMX to old classic, we’d love to have it. Take it to any HWRC in York and North Yorkshire. The bikes will be passed to one of our partners, where any repairs and refurbishments will be carried out. They are then safety checked before being reused.

The refurbished bikes help to make cycling accessible to more people, for leisure, commuting, health and to help the environment.