Partial closure orders granted for two properties on Avenue Grove, Harrogate

Two properties on Avenue Grove, Harrogate have been served with partial closure orders after a joint investigation by Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire Police.

Following concerns about crime, drug use and anti-social behaviour at the multi-occupancy addresses – 19 and 31 Avenue Grove – the borough council and police applied for closure orders which were partially granted by Leeds Magistrate Court yesterday (14 July).

The order are in place until 12 October and limit access to a single resident in each of the properties, as well as the landlord.

Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a breach of an order is a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and/or a fine.

Julia Stack, community safety and CCTV manager at Harrogate Borough Council, said: This outcome should act as a reminder that we will not tolerate this type of anti-social behaviour. I want to reassure local residents that we will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary. Anyone who doesn’t feel safe should report their concerns to us or North Yorkshire Police, giving as much detail as possible.

Inspector Nicola Colbourne of North Yorkshire Police said: This action once again demonstrates our commitment to ensuring Harrogate remains one of the safest towns to live in. By listening to residents and working with partners like Harrogate Borough Council, we can address concerns while offering the appropriate support to any vulnerable people we encounter.





