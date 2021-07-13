Harrogate Dance Academy joins ‘Dance at Formula One Grand Prix’

A dance troupe from the Summerbell Dance Academy is heading down to the Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend, 17 July 2021.

They are taking part in one of the biggest mass-movement dance performances, with 1,500 dancers, athletes & gymnasts performing together.

Jennie said:

I am qualified at the International Dance Teacher Association , IDTA, and I teach ballet, tap, street dance and musical theatre.

My youngest student is 3 and my oldest about 84. We have many in adult ballet, and the adult tap is one of my most popular classes.

We haven’t been running for a long time, and are formally starting back in September.

The girls going to the Grand Prix are grade 3, ballet, tap and modern. There will be 9 going, but we only have 4 this evening as they are having to isolate at home.

They will be dancing in a mass movement project with over 1,500 from all over the UK. They have all been taught the same choreography and will be doing it on a stage on the racetrack, on qualifying day.

We are hoping it will be featured on TV.

The dance routine is a mixture of styles set against all sorts of tracks, there is some sign language, a tribute to the NHS and the work that key workers have done, it’s a big celebration.

The choregraphers have sent some amendments through to the routine, so this evening we are just going through those.