Harrogate Town AFC sign striker, Luke Armstrong

Harrogate Town’s third addition of the transfer window is 24-year-old striker Luke Armstrong.

The Durham born man signs on a permanent deal from Salford City, having spent the last season on loan at Hartlepool United.

The striker played a key part in Hartlepool’s return to the Football League last week, scoring in their Play-Off Final against Torquay United.

Armstrong spent time at Middlesbrough and Birmingham as a youngster and then moved onto Blyth Spartans where he scored 23 goals in 42 appearances.

The striker then rejoined Boro and spent time on loan at Gateshead and League One side Accrington Stanley before signing permanently for Salford City in 2019.

Halfway through the 2020/21 season, Armstrong joined Hartlepool United on loan and scored 13 times in less than 30 appearances.

Here’s what the striker had to say after securing his move to North Yorkshire.

Armstrong said: I’m over the moon. As soon as I heard about it I thought it would be the perfect move for me to get going in the League and at a club which has done exceptionally well in their first season in the EFL. Speaking to the manager, he has massive ambitions and it’s a real family club which will be perfect for me to get my career going again. It’s a club which has players dying to play for the badge, works hard for each other and as a team, in every league they’ve come in, clubs have had a bit of fear against them and they know they’ll be in for a tough game. I’m a centre-forward so the main thing I want to bring is goals. I’ll always work hard and people always describe me as a box player so if I get chances inside the box, hopefully I can put them away.

Armstrong will wear the number 29 shirt and his move will be completed once the summer transfer window opens on 1 July.





