Rider knocked of his bike in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a collision on Valley Drive in Harrogate.

It happened at approximately 2.30pm on Sunday 20 June 2021 when the 17-year-old rider of a black Lexmoto Null Motorcycle was knocked off his bike. He sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicle(s) prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, they are appealing for information about a white, Mini Cooper S seen being driven by male driver at the time believed to be involved in the collision.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rebecca Foster. You can also email Rebecca.Foster2@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210143529





