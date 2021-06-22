Harrogate Town AFC – pre season announcement

Harrogate Town AFC have announced that Rotherham and Sunderland will be visiting the EnviroVent Stadium this pre-season.

Just days after Newcastle United set foot on Wetherby Road, they are back in action against Championship opposition as Rotherham make the short trip on Wednesday 21 July.

After Rotherham, they welcome another giant of North Eastern football as Sunderland visit The EnviroVent Stadium for the first time on Saturday 24 July.

pre-season schedule is now as follows…

Huddersfield (A) Saturday 10 July (3pm)

Brighouse (A) Tuesday 13 July (7.30pm)

Newcastle United (H) Sunday 18 July (2pm)

Rotherham United (H) Wednesday 21 July (7.30pm)

Sunderland (H) Saturday 24 July (3pm)

Darlington (A) Tuesday 27 July (7.30pm)

The club has been inundated with eager supporters, both old and new, keen to purchase tickets for the visit of Newcastle United, and they anticipate similar demand for our two other home pre-season fixtures.

They are in regular communication with the regulatory bodies about the return of crowds after lockdown restrictions are lifted and as soon as we have the green light tickets will be sold online via the club website and at the club shop on Commercial Street.

They are committed to the return of supporters and are doing everything in our power to make this happen as soon as possible.