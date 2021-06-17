Maxwell gears up for racing excellence

Year 10 student Maxwell Dodds is on track for racing success after joining motorsport’s prestigious Ginetta Junior Championship and competing in televised races.

Maxwell, now in Year 10, has been has been racing since the age of four, first on karts and then graduating up through the motorsport classes to a new G40 Junior racing car he took over earlier this year.

Maxwell spent half term testing his new car at speeds of up to 120 mph at Donington Park Circuit in Leicestershire and Knockhill Racing Circuit in Scotland ahead of his second championship race on 12th/13th June at the Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk.

Max said: I’ve enjoyed the change from karting to cars. There are a few different aspects, like the gears, but it hasn’t taken me long to get used to it. Reaching speeds of 200 kph really doesn’t feel fast after years of racing karts which have huge power to weight ratios. You quickly get used to the speed and it really feels slow. It’s about being aware of its performance and capabilities.

After spending much of the last five years travelling in Europe in a karting career which included one of his proudest moments – representing the UK in the FIA CIA World Karting Championship – Maxwell is enjoying competing as a UK-based driver as part of the Assetto Motorsport team.

Harrogate Grammar School Headteacher Neil Renton said: I hugely admire Max’s commitment to achieving excellence, it takes hard work and sacrifice to focus on sport at such an elite level. Max manages to fit in all his schoolwork and takes his responsibilities very seriously. We are very proud of him and wish him every success.

Maxwell’s next race is rounds 6, 7 and 8 for the Ginetta Junior Championship at Brands Hatch on 26th/27th June – a feeder series for GT, Touring Cars and Formula 1 racing.