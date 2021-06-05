Bob Wilkinson steps down as Harrogate Town, Ladies First Team Manager

Please share the news















After a lockdown hit season, Bob Wilkinson has decided to step down as Ladies First Team Manager.

Bob Wilkinson said: I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Harrogate Town and whilst it has certainly been an unprecedented and strange season it has been an absolute pleasure to watch the players continue to develop and achieve on the pitch.

The club have given their thanks Bob Wilkinson for the contribution he has made over a difficult season with the ladies first team, and they have wished him every success in the future.





