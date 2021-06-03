Thought Bubble Festival announces more guests for Harrogate convention

Please share the news

















Thought Bubble, the UK’s largest comic art festival, has announced more guests for this year’s convention, due to take place at Harrogate Convention Centre. Following a successful move to a digital event in 2020, Thought Bubble will return for a physical festival and convention in November 2021

13 to 14 November 2021, Harrogate Convention Centre

Announced today is iconic American comic book writer, novelist, illustrator, screenwriter, director and producer Frank Miller, best known for his work on 300, Sin City, Ronin, The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil. Joining Miller in Harrogate is Eisner nominated artist and writer, Joëlle Jones (Wonder Girl, Lady Killer), and multi-award winning artist, Christian Ward (Invisible Kingdom, Superman: Red and Blue, Thor).

The announcement goes on to include more leading comics figures, including Magdalene Visaggio, Henry Barajas, Matt Ferguson, Sarah Graley, Emma Vieceli, Silenn Thomas, B. Mure, Doug Braithwaite, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Rachael Stott and Peter Krause.

The Convention weekend includes hundreds of comic creating exhibitors, alongside guests previously announced including Chuck Palahniuk, Scott Snyder, Gail Simone and G. Willow Wilson, plus panels, workshops, screenings and even an opera all in the works. Thought Bubble’s 2021 convention is shaping up to be its greatest ever and a fitting return to one of the most beloved events in the global comics calendar.

Though scheduled to take place after the planned ending of covid restrictions in the UK, Thought Bubble are still moving forward carefully, aiming to ensure the convention goes ahead safely while keeping the things people love about Thought Bubble in place.

This year’s convention will take place over more of Harrogate Convention Centre than ever before, allowing for more space and less congestion, while the number of exhibitors has been reduced to allow for easier movement throughout the convention halls. Over the next few months Thought Bubble will continue to work with the convention centre, the Association of Independent Festivals and their partners to ensure that any event hosted is not only fully compliant and safe, but comfortable, relaxed and enjoyable for everyone.

Thought Bubble is once again teaming up with presenting partner comiXology, working with the digital distributor giant on special appearances, comic debuts, panels and more. Now in the sixth year of their working relationship, comiXology’s generous support and collaboration has helped Thought Bubble through a difficult year and into an exciting 2021.

Alongside the main festival and comic convention, Thought Bubble will also be working on a number of special projects across the summer in Leeds and Yorkshire, including a series of ‘Thought Bubble Socials’ with the Belgrave Music Hall and Pop-up Bubs Lounge at The Beck and Call pub in Leeds and Deershed Festivals ‘Base Camp’ event in North Yorkshire with more to be announced.







Tickets for Thought Bubble Comic Convention are on sale now with tickets for under 12s, carers and over 65s totally free! Tickets give access to all events within the comic convention; panels, workshops, guest signings, as well as the three huge halls of comic creating exhibitors, publishers and more.

Chloe Green, Thought Bubble Festival Manager: It’s incredibly tempting to run screaming with excitement towards Thought Bubble 2021 when we have a line-up like this, instead we are cautiously edging towards those convention doors with so much hope. The comics community is bursting to get together, and we cannot wait to be with you all again!

Full Second Guest Announcement:

Frank Miller, Joëlle Jones, Christian Ward, Magdalene Visaggio, Henry Barajas, Matt Ferguson, Sarah Graley, Emma Vieceli, Silenn Thomas, B. Mure, Doug Braithwaite, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Rachael Stott, Peter Krause

For full programme, guests and events please visit:

https://www.thoughtbubblefestival.com