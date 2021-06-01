Netball Superleague star’s visit to junior netball camp

Please share the news

















Aspire Netball Club, a junior club based in Harrogate, hosted a netball camp for their U12s/13s on today (1 June 2021), at Ashville College in Harrogate.

The camp featured a visit from England U21 star, Sienna Rushton, a GA/GS with Netball Superleague team Leeds Rhinos.

Sienna watched the training, spoke to the girls, and handed out a few awards.

Kate Kennady, coach at Aspire Netball Club said: I am one of the coaches at Harrogate Aspire, but we have a couple of clubs here, with Harrogate Phoenix. We have put this on for the day so they can get some training. Harrogate has strong netball scene with about 25 adult clubs and around 5 junior clubs. Today is just about giving them some opportunity as things around covid has made things limited. They have missed nearly a whole year of netball, so this just gets them on court again. There are around 29 girls from year 7 and year 8, which is great, and they are really enjoying it. We also have the bonus having Sienna with us from Leeds Rhinos. Leeds Rhinos represents the Superleague – she is a roll model for the girls to look up to.

Sienna Rushton said: Luckily we have been able to have a relatively normal season, just no fans of course, so as normal as it can be. There are teams nationally, and we tour playing matches and it’s great to have the netball franchise under the Leeds Rhinos. We are going to as many camps as possible to help get the grass roots training going. The girls today are where I was only 5-years ago. So I will be watching them play, doing a Q&A session and then handing out a few awards.

Year 8 Outstanding Award, Tessa Connel

Year 7 outstanding award, Lilly Howlitson

Sienna Rushton Award to Amelia Oliver





