Mobile banking service comes to Knaresborough

Following a consultation earlier in the year, Harrogate Borough Council has been working with banking providers to try and find a solution to address the banking issues in Knaresborough.

As a result, Barclays will be trialling their mobile banking service in the town on Tuesday 25 May, Thursday 17 June and Tuesday 20 July.

The mobile bank will be available in Chapel Street car park and Barclays’ customers can drop-in or book an appointment at: https://events.uk.barclays/barclaysvan

Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said: The issues regarding banking availability in Knaresborough have been well documented, and Councillor Darling, particularly, has pushed hard to seek new, flexible solutions. Officers have also worked very hard to seek a potential solution and this trial with Barclays is the result of a lot of work and persistence. I would encourage the residents of Knaresborough to embrace this lifeline and use the service as much as possible. Retail and banking services are going through great change, and persistent use and strong demand are critical to retain this trial. We are very grateful to Barclays and everybody involved in getting this to happen.

The borough council is continuing discussion with other banking providers.





