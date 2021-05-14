Supporting businesses getting ready for the reopening of indoor hospitality

Please share the news















1 Share

The borough council has put together a business toolkit to provide businesses with practical safety advice, guidance and supporting materials to help them welcome their customers.

Businesses are also encouraged to follow the government’s guidance that includes specific guidance for bars, cafés, pubs, restaurants and takeaways.

Any hospitality businesses who need any further help or advice are welcome to contact the council’s food and occupational safety team on 01423 500600.

Councillor Mike Chambers, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for safer communities, said: Many hospitality businesses are preparing to open their doors for the first time in many months. We want to ensure they do so safely so that they protect themselves and their customers. We have a lots of guidance and support available – as well as restart grants – and I encourage any business that is unsure to get in touch with us. We’re more than happy to help any business who is unsure.

In partnership with North Yorkshire Police, the council will be visiting hospitality premises across the Harrogate district to check on compliance and offer further advice and support where needed.

As well as information and guidance, there is also a grant – known as the restart grant – available to eligible businesses to reopen safely. Further information is available on the council’s website.

The council has already issued more than £10million in restart grants to some 1,400 businesses. This is set to increase as applications remain open until 30 June.

This scheme is part of a number of government grant schemes that have been provided to businesses across the district during the Covid-19 pandemic. To date, the council have issued approximately £90million.

Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, added: We know how vital the restart grants, as well as the other grants and business rates relief, have been to Harrogate district businesses. We have received really positive feedback from local businesses who have relied on these grants during a very stressful period. Many are now working hard to welcome customers back and I hope residents of the district support them over the coming weeks and months, as I will be doing.

Further information about grants and support for businesses is available at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/business-investment. As well as financial support, the council has a whole host of information and support.

Part of this support package includes free social media toolkits and training sessions, provided in partnership with Maybe*. Social media has been a lifeline for many businesses over the last year and several have benefitted from this expert guidance and training. Any businesses who haven’t already taken up this offer should visit: www.harrogate.gov.uk/business-investment/social-media-support-businesses for more information.

Knowing the benefit of social media, and the reach it can have, the council has produced a number of videos to encourage visitors back to the high street. These have been shared across numerous social media channels using the hashtag #ShopLocalShopSafe.

All of the above contribute to the council Covid-19 Economic Recovery Framework that aims to ensure the Harrogate district survives, recovers and thrives in a sustainable way. Further information is available on the council’s website.





