Indoor venues to welcome back visitors as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Please share the news















4 Shares

Indoor venues including restaurants, bars, museums and cinemas will welcome back visitors next week as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease.

The Latest data shows that Harrogate Hospital has two inpatients with Covid-19, neither on ventilators.

For Harrogate over the last 7-days:

31 people have tested positive or 12.4 per 100,000

0 deaths (death due to any reason within 28 days of a covid-19 test)

0 admitted to hospital

The latest step in the relaxation of government restrictions will mean that from 17 May, groups of six people or two households will be able to meet indoors as well as groups of up to 30 being permitted to meet up outdoors.

New guidelines around attending events, social contact and overnight stays will also come into effect.

Under the next stage of restrictions easing, from Monday, 17 May 2021:

Restaurants, pubs and bars will be allowed to welcome customers indoors and groups of up to six people or two households will be allowed to meet there.

People will be permitted to meet in groups of up to 30 in venues that have outdoor drinking or dining.

Museums and Galleries indoor sites will reopen as normal from Monday with social distancing and COVID secure measures in place.

Cinemas can reopen to customers with social distancing in place.

Some larger theatre, music and sporting events indoors will be allowed to have a capacity of 1,000 people or half-full (whichever is a lower number).

Outdoor venues can open to a maximum capacity of 4,000 people or half-full, whichever is lower.

Larger outdoor venues, which can allow for greater social distancing, can host 10,000 people or quarter-full, whichever is lower.

Overnight stays at someone else’s house will be permitted.

The rule of 30 will be removed for funerals but will stay in place for weddings, receptions and wakes.

The rule of 30 will be removed for funerals but will stay in place for weddings, receptions and wakes. Care home residents can have up to five named visitors.





