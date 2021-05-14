Deer Shed: Base Camp plus line-up & ticketing information – an intimate socially distanced festival

Please share the news

















Deer Shed Festival has revealed the line-up and ticketing information for Deer Shed: Base Camp Plus, an intimate socially distanced festival, with all-female live music headliners.

Last month, Deer Shed Festival announced for a second consecutive year that its full 15000-capacity event would not go ahead as planned, due to the lack of commercially available COVID-19 event cancellation insurance, or a government-backed insurance scheme.

There was some good news for festival goers, however, with organisers also announcing their intention to run Base Camp Plus. Taking place on the original festival dates of 30th July – 1st August, this will be a smaller event “within tolerable limits in terms of financial risk for us as an independent promoter,” according to co-directors Oliver Jones and Kate Webster.

Deer Shed ran Base Camp in July 2020, without the plus, within restrictions in place at the time. This time around, the plus comes in the form of a full Main Stage, complete with live music, comedy and shows. As with last year’s event, each 12m x 12m camping pitch will contain its own personal portaloo and washing facilities.

Jane Weaver, Dream Wife and Porridge Radio are set to headline Base Camp Plus with W.H. Lung, Big Joanie, Katy J Pearson, The Lounge Society, Bull, New York Brass Band, The Baghdaddies, Serious Sam Barrett and Niki Stevens also joining the live music line-up. Bez, Smoove & Turrell and Rory Hoy are all also booked to play silent headphone DJ sets in the festival’s usual home of Baldersby Park.

Meanwhile, John Shuttleworth, Mark Watson and Angelos Epithemiou will headline the live comedy and shows line-up, with the likes of Flo & Joan, Huge Davies, Harriet Dyer, Shelf, This is Your Trial, Card Ninja, Privates, and Musical Bingo all on the menu of entertainment across the weekend. More comedy and shows are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Deer Shed Festival director Oliver Jones said: Base Camp 2020 was loads of fun, and a welcome return to something as close to normality as we could achieve last July. Let’s face it though: it was still far from normal. Base Camp Plus offers us the chance to get back to what we love doing, in programming quality entertainment for our audience in Baldersby Park. We’re delighted to have secured three female-fronted music headliners, who have all been formidable in their continued output during the COVID-19 crisis, and a brilliant line-up of some of our favourite comedians.

Despite the expanded offering, organisers are currently planning to adhere to the Step 3 restrictions due to come into force on 17th May in England. This means limits on capacity will remain, with some social distancing and face coverings in covered areas. If the Government proceeds with the unlocking as planned, however, the event rules may be relaxed in line with national restrictions.

Tickets will go on sale on the morning of Tuesday 18th May. Full information on the event and a link to sign up to join the queue to get tickets can be found here: deershedfestival.com/basecampplus







Ticketing and Pricing Info

Base Camp Plus will work like this – you pay for your pitch and then in addition you pay for each occupant of that pitch.

Like last year’s Base Camp, a pitch with a loo will cost £200 and there will be an extra cost on top of this to cover the cost of the extra festival entertainment (the plus in Base Camp Plus).

Prices are as follows:

Camping pitch with a toilet, 3 nights – £200

Weekend ticket per Adult (18+) – £60

Weekend ticket per Child (16/17) – £40

Weekend ticket per Child (under 16) – £20

Weekend ticket per child (5 and under) – FREE

Dog pass (only 1 dog per pitch please) – £20

Live-in vehicle electric hook-up – £70

Live music

Jane Weaver, Dream Wife, Porridge Radio, W.H. Lung, Big Joanie, Katy J Pearson, The Lounge Society Deep Tan, Bull, The Baghdaddies, New York Brass Band, Serious Sam Barrett, Niki Stevens, Bez (DJ set), Smoove & Turrell (DJ set), Rory Hoy (DJ set).

Live comedy & shows

John Shuttleworth, Mark Watson, Angelos Epithemiou, Flo & Joan, Huge Davies, Shelf, This Is Your Trial, Harriet Dyer, Musical Bingo, Card Ninja, Privates presents ‘Whether Weather’ and ‘Great Ideas By Geniuses’, Rusticus Walkabout Theatre.

Activities, workshops & sports

The Woodland Trust, Amerton Arts Studio, TinkerTown with City of Play, Brass Castle Beer Tasting, Stone Painting, Swirl Education – Global Dance and Musical Theatre, Drumming, Spike & Sponge Raves, Mud Pie Arts, Sing and Sign, Storytelling, Swingball, Balance Bikes, Mini Golf, DIY Sports.

Well-being

Gong Baths, Mediation, Baby Massage, Family Yoga, Late Night Tai Chi.

Food & drink

Earthworm Kitchen, Greek Street Food, Mac Shac, Pizza Peddlers, Whats Your Beef, Yorkshire Hotdog, Fat Hippo, Brown and Blond, The Crepe Company, The Really Cool Ice Cream Company, Canny Coffee, The Fudge Bar, Brass Castle Brewery, Sloemotion, Orchards of Husthwaite.