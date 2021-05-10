Yorkshire based Technology Companies join forces in new acquisition

Please share the news















5 Shares

Knaresborough based, GSPK Design has recently been acquired by Boroughbridge based, GSPK Circuits in a merger that will boost Yorkshire’s electronic design and manufacturing capabilities. The two companies, who were spun out from the GSPK group in the early 2000’s will join forces in a boost to the region for electronic engineering and manufacturing jobs.

The deal took place between GSPK Designs majority shareholders, Paul Marsh, Graham Keddie and GSPK Circuits Managing Director, Steve Lloyd on Wednesday 21 April 2021.

GSPK Design will continue to operate separately but will have more resources at their disposable to ensure continued growth in the designing and manufacturing of electronics under one roof. They serve a variety clients throughout the UK and have worked on hundreds of electronic projects over their 21 years in business.

A key reason GSPK Circuits made the acquisition was the fact GSPK Design is an accredited medical device company to ISO 13485:2016 standards. GSPK Design already have there own medically approved device on the assistive technology market, Emego which helps people wirelessly control their computer using only their muscle movements.







Paul Marsh is the Managing Director of GSPK Design and grew the company from 2006.

Paul Marsh said: This is exciting times for the company and facilitates ongoing growth, development and security for the existing employees. It’s a win-win for all parties and will give some stability to GSPK Design Ltd. from being part of a larger group of companies and bring some innovation and creativity along with medical accreditations to GSPK Circuits enhancing the offering of both companies .

There will be a period of management change as, Steve Lloyd becomes the new Managing Director of GSPK Design. Steve will bring with him his expertise in electronics and business management enabling future growth for GSPK Design.

Steve said: It’s a perfect fit, a no brainer really. When Paul came looking for someone to take GSPK Design to the next level, it just had to be us. The 2 companies dovetail nicely and expand the offering to both companies to support our customers. It’s going be an exciting time and we look forward to the next chapter.