Temporary Harrogate Town AFC Store to open on Commercial Street

To celebrate the re-opening of shops, Harrogate Town AFC will open ‘Harrogate Town in the Community’ shop in the town centre, for one week only.

Having been selected as their Charity of the Year, our Community Foundation will open the pop-up shop on number 32 Commercial Street on Monday 12th April at 9am, previously occupied by Nordium.

Town supporters will be able to buy their club merchandise in person for the first time since before the latest lockdown came into effect.

Throughout the week it will give supporters the chance to have their picture taken with the National League Promotion Trophy and make it onto our Promotion Wall of Fame.

There will be information on all the latest Community initiatives including Louie Swain’s boot camp, walking football, our running club, Sporting Memories, Man vs Fat and NCS Summer programmes.

On Wednesday, in association with the EFL’s official Day of Action, we’ll have special guests Harry Gator and Jack Emmett available for pictures and a chat from 2-3pm.

Then at the weekend, visitors will have the chance to show their skills as Harrogate Town on FIFA 21.

The first customer through the doors each day will receive a special prize.

Opening times are as follows…

Monday 12th April – 9.30am – 5.30pm

Tuesday 13th April – 9.30am – 5.30pm

Wednesday 14th April – 9.30am – 5.30pm

Thursday 15th April 9.30am – 5.30pm

Friday 16th April 9.30am – 5.30pm

Saturday 17th April 9.30am – 5.30pm

Sunday 18th April 10am – 4pm





