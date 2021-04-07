Police investigate assault of teenage girl by group of youths on the Iron Bridge

Please share the news















Police are investigating after a girl was assaulted by a group of youths in Harrogate.

It happened on Sunday (4 April) in the area of Woodfield Close, on the iron bridge.

At 5.5opm, a teenage girl was approached b a group of six or seven youths. One of the boys in the group pushed her over, resulting in bruising.

The group of youths are believed to be between the ages of 13 and 14 and were wearing dark hooded jackets and black joggers.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 822 Cleary. You can also email jonathan.cleary@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210092122.





